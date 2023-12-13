Badruka School of Management launched in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The 73-year-old Badruka Educational Society on Wednesday launched the Badruka School of Management (BSM) with the inaugural batch for the AICTE-approved two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDBM) commencing classes at the campus in Medchal district.

The new-age multidisciplinary curriculum at BSM merges core management principles with modules tailored to emerging industry demands, a press release said.

In addition to the foundational courses, the School will offer specialised tracks – Finance, Marketing, Strategy, Data Analytics & Digital Technologies, Innovation and Entrepreneurship – in the second year.

“The BSM aims to be a nurturing ground for the upcoming generation of professionals and entrepreneurs who excel in their respective domains, champion ethical values, and contribute to sustainable progress,” said Srikishan Badruka, Secretary Badruka Educational Society.

BSM Dean Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal said the School’s curriculum is dynamic, integrating real-world challenges, experiential learning, and the latest industry insights. Admissions for the program have already commenced.