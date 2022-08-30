Bajaj Electronics launches Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series phones

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a flagship camera hosting a 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom lens and 3x optical zoom.

Hyderabad: Samsung recently opened pre-booking for the latest Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones in India. Now, in its fourth generation, the Galaxy Z series offers the ultimate tools for both productivity and self-expression. Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2021, graced the unveiling and launch event of the all-new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 at Bajaj Electronics, along with key people from Bajaj Electronics and Samsung.

Speaking on the occasion, Karan Bajaj, CEO – Bajaj Electronics, said, “We at Bajaj Electronics are delighted to host the grand unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at our store. We thank team Samsung for choosing Bajaj Electronics as its major venue to unveil these latest smartphones.”

Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a compact clamshell design and offers unique smartphone experiences with its FlexCam innovation. The Z Flip 4’s camera comes with Samsung’s flagship nightography feature ensuring your photos and videos are crisper and more stable throughout the day or night. The smartphone has the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and a 10% higher battery capacity at 3700mAh. With Super Fast Charging, you can charge up to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a flagship camera hosting a 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom lens and 3x optical zoom. Galaxy Z Fold 4 also gets Samsung’s flagship nightography feature owing to a 23% brighter sensor.

Z Fold 4 comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor that, among other things, improves the flagship camera’s output, producing stunning images during the day or at night. The phone also comes with the new taskbar, which provides a PC-like multitasking experience. With armor aluminum frames, hinge cover along with Corning® Gorilla Glass Victus on the cover screen, rear glass, and IPX8 water resistance, Galaxy Z series is Samsung’s toughest foldables ever.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 starts at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB 128GB variant. Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for the 12GB 256GB variant.