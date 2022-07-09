Bakrid prayers cancelled at Idgah, Khila Idgah in Jagtial

Jagtial: In the wake of incessant rainfall during the last two days, Muslim organizations have cancelled special prayers to be performed at Idgah and Khila Idgah on the occasion of Bakrid scheduled on Sunday.

In this regard, Central Muslim Committee, which met on Saturday afternoon, has taken a decision canceling prayers at Idgah and Khila Idgah. It has also decided to perform special prayers in Jama Masjid at 7 am and 8 am by religious elder Mushtaq Ahmed.

Committee president, Abdul Badri informed that they have taken the decision following continuous rainfall during the last two days. Prayer would be performed in various Masjids in the town.

Committee general secretary Manjur, Idgah committee president Julfikar, vice president Jamir, Khila Idgah president Yunus Nadeem, vice president Jahiruddin and others participated in the meeting.