Bandi demands CBI probe into Khammam, Ramayampet incidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File photo of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Gadwal: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao order a CBI probe into the BJP worker’s alleged suicide at Khammam and mother-son duo suicide at Ramayampet. Sporting black masks in protest against what he termed as the increasing atrocities by TRS leaders, the BJP State president said stern action should be initiated against those involved in the cases.

Continuing his padayatra at Maldakal here on Wednesday, the BJP State president said the party members were sporting black masks across Telangana to protest against the TRS party leaders’ harassment. “Be it Khammam incident, Ramayampet or Kodad case, there is involvement of TRS leaders. It is high time, the Chief Minister ordered a CBI probe into these cases,” said Bandi Sanjay while speaking to media persons.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in the city and appealed her to initiate action against the alleged harassment by TRS party leaders. They submitted a memorandum and demanded CBI probe into the suicides of a BJP worker in Khammam and self-immolation by a realtor and his mother in Kamareddy.

Calling the suicides as “murders” by the State Government, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao said a detailed memorandum was submitted to the Governor regarding the State Government’s failure, police department’s inefficiency and false cases being booked on opposition parties’ workers and leaders.

