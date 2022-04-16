Telangana: Mother and son end life in lodge

Published Date - 11:39 AM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: A businessman, G Santosh and his mother Padma from Ramayampet in Medak district, committed suicide in a lodge in the district headquarters in Kamareddy early on Saturday.

Thirty-five-year-old Santosh uploaded a video on Facebook explaining the reasons for the drastic step taken by him and his mother. A suicide note purportedly written by Santosh mentioned the names of seven persons including a municipal chairman, market committee chairman and Circle Inspector working in Nalgonda district and held them responsible for the incident.

In the note, Santosh said the Inspector, who earlier worked in Ramayampet, took his phone in November 2020 in connection with a video posted on Facebook and returned it after 10 days saying that Santosh was not connected with the Facebook post.

The crucial information in the mobile phone was shared with the municipal chairman. In her video, Padma said the municipal chairman and others were harassing her son for the last 13 months. They also sent Santosh to prison in connection with the alleged disputes in the business.

The suicide incident came to light when the lodge staff noticed smoke and alerted the fire department officials, who rushed to the spot and put out the flames and found the bodies.

Santosh and Padma checked into the lodge on April 11, according to police.

