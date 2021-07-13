Bandi Sanjay padayatra from August 9

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday claimed that the State would witness major changes with his padayatra to be taken up from August 9 from Sri Bhagyalakshmi Temple abutting the historic Charminar to Huzurabad in the first phase.

Interacting with senior leaders at the party office here, he said the exact date of the conclusion of the padayatra was yet to be taken. However, the first phase would be completed on October 2 in Huzurabad.

He said Union Ministers, national leaders and others would take part in the walkathon. A decision was also taken to involve activists from the booth-level for successful conduct of the padayatra. He exuded confidence that the party would be strengthened further with the padayatra.

He thanked the leaders for giving various suggestions to make it a grand success.

