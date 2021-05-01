Bandi Sanjay seeks CM’s resignation

Says as a few other Ministers and MLAs are also accused of land grabbing, a probe should be ordered against them too

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday sought the resignation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao following allegations of land grabbing against a few Ministers and MLAs.

Referring to the inquiry into the allegations against former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Sanjay, interacting with the media here, said since a few other Ministers and MLAs are facing allegations, a probe should also be ordered against them. He said most leaders grabbed assigned and government lands in collusion with officials.

An inquiry should also be ordered against officials who assisted the elected representatives in encroaching lands, he said. Action was not taken against the elected representatives despite complaints, he added.

Sanjay said the party is also collecting information of other elected representatives who allegedly grabbed government lands. He slammed the police for registering false cases against those who lodged complaints against land grabbers.

He requested the Chief Minister to review the Covid-19 situation in view of rising cases in the State and take necessary steps for procuring vaccines. The State must seek the assistance of the Centre in getting sufficient doses, he added.

