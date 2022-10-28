Bandi Sanjay takes oath at Yadadri temple

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay took an oath at the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple saying the BJP and its leaders had no role in the Moinabad farmhouse incident.

Sanjay, who reached Yadadri at 3 pm with a long convoy of vehicles from his temporary camp office at Marriguda, took the oath in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Later, speaking to the media, Sanjay repeated his allegation that the farmhouse episode was a conspiracy hatched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to defame BJP leaders.

He also demanded the release of call detail records of the four TRS MLAs and threw yet another challenge, this time challenging the Chief Minister and the four TRS MLAs for a lie detector test.

Replying to a question, he said the audio clips that came out on Friday were fabricated ones.