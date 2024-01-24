Bandi Sanjay urges CM Revanth Reddy to release pending bills of sarpanches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:45 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately release the pending bills of works undertaken by sarpanches in their respective villages to a tune of Rs 1,850 crore.

Sanjay on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Minister stating that the sarpanches were facing a lot of hardship as the previous government had not released the amount of work undertaken by sarpanches of various villages across the State.

“It is unfortunate that even though it has been 50 days since the Congress government came to power in the State, it has not focused on the pending bills of the sarpanches. I request the government to immediately release the pending bills,”he said.

Stating that Revanth Reddy had promised to release the pending bills of sarpanches after coming to power, Sanjay urged the State government to immediately arrange a meeting with the representatives of the sarpanches association and take a decision.

Congress had promised to increase the honorarium of public representatives of local bodies including sarpanches and it’s high time that they keep their word, he said, adding that the government should provide pensions to former sarpanches and members of local bodies.