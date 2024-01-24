Telangana: Kishan Reddy asks Revanth to release State share for RRR project

24 January 2024

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to allocate land for laying highways under the Bharatmala project and deposit State share with the NHAI for Regional Ring Road (RRR) project land acquisition.

Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Minister asking him to take steps to allocate land for roads being laid under the Bharatmala project in the State and the proposed RRR project. He said he had written several letters to the previous government in this regard, but never got any reply from it.

Under the RRR project about 350 km road was being laid with an estimated cost of Rs. 26,000 crore and as per the agreement the State had to deposit its share of Rs 2,585 crore with the NHAI for land acquisition, he said. “I request the State government to immediately release the amount and extend cooperation for speedy completion of the work,”he said.

The Union Minister said if the State failed to allocate land and deposit its share, the work would get delayed affecting the vehicular movement, leading to traffic congestion in the city.