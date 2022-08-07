Bandi Sanjay’s bid to show govt in bad light falls flat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Medak: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s attempt to paint the State government in poor light using a suicide attempt incident boomeranged as he landed himself in a soup on Sunday. He posted a selfie video of farmer Srisailam from Medak district, stating that the farmer and his mother “committed suicide due to atrocities of the State government.”

Moments later, Sanjay admitted to his faux pas stating that he got misled by a news report. While Srisailam was undergoing treatment at Medak Hospital and his condition remains stable, his mother did not attempt suicide.

In a series of tweets, Sanjay stated that Srisailam attempted suicide accusing the local Sarpanch and the forest officials of taking away his land for Palle Prakruthi Vanam. He attempted suicide in a selfie video but was rescued by his friends and family members. He was rushed to the Medak district hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

However, the locals stated that Srisailam’s family did not have land and was only cultivating a piece of land on the forest fringe in Devulapally village of Kowdipally mandal in Medak district for some time.

The family has no documents and Srisailam confirmed the same in his video. Thus, when the local Sarpanch and the Forest officials made preparations to take over the land to develop a Palle Prakruthi Vanam, he was unable to bear the loss of the family’s source of livelihood and attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in a selfie video which went viral on social media.