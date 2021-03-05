Bandi terms MLC election as electoral battle between TRS and BJP

Addressing a meeting at Bhongir, he termed the MLC election as an electoral battle between the BJP and the TRS.

Yadadri-Bhongir: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday urged graduates to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC constituency and ‘teach a lesson to the TRS that had failed to give unemployment allowance and fill all vacant posts.’

Addressing a meeting at Bhongir, he termed the MLC election as an electoral battle between the BJP and the TRS. Referring to the murder of an advocate couple in Peddapalli district recently, he alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State.

Sanjay claimed that BJP leaders faced lathi-charge and even went to jail for holding dharnas at district collectorates seeking PRC for government employees. “Everybody knows what fate the TRS met in the by-election to the Dubbaka Assembly constituency and in the GHMC election. The BJP candidate will take up various issues of unemployed, employees and students in the Council if elected,” he said.

