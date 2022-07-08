Bandi urges CM KCR to resolve podu land issue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to resolve problems pertaining to podu lands in the State during revenue sadassus to be conducted this month and render justice to farmers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the State government should come up with details of the extent of podu lands from village to the district level across the State along with the information of farmers who are cultivating them before the commencement of the revenue meetings.

The forest department should also be invited for these meetings to enable officials concerned to sort out the issue in a hassle-free manner. The police, forest and revenue departments’ officials should not cause any problem to farmers, who are cultivating podu lands, until the issue was resolved.

Sanjay demanded that the State government withdraw false cases that were booked against adivasis and tribals for fighting against the State government requesting to give pattas for podu lands. Tribals have rights on podu lands and forests as per the Indian Forest Act but the State government was infringing these rights and rendering injustice to innocent farmers, he alleged.

He reminded that the BJP MP Soyam Babu Rao earlier gave several representations to the district Collectors and revenue department officials on podu lands issue and requested them to come to the rescue of farmers.