Bandi wants debate with KCR on Karimnagar development

Speaking to reporters, Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that former MP B Vinod Kumar had done nothing for the development of the Karimnagar parliament constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 09:17 PM

File Photo

Karimnagar: Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s challenge to debate on the development of Karimnagar parliament constituency, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed his willingness but wanted to debate only with BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sanjay Kumar alleged that former MP B Vinod Kumar had done nothing for the development of the Karimnagar parliament constituency. Sanjay Kumar claimed he had got Rs.41 crore sanctioned as funds for the Karimnagar-Jagtial and Karimnagar-Warangal national highways, apart from Rs.8 crore for the expansion and laying of national highways.

He also claimed that he got funds sanctioned for the Teegala Guttapalli RoB bridge and modernization of the Karimnagar railway station.