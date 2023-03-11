Bandi’s derogatory comments: BRS lodges complaint with NCW

Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajiv Sagar formally lodged a complaint with NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, requesting to initiate action against the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) over BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajiv Sagar formally lodged a complaint with NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, requesting to initiate action against the BJP State president.

“Bandi Sanjay’s comments were highly objectionable and he should tender apologies to Kavitha immediately” Rajiv Sagar said while addressing media persons in New Delhi after lodging the complaint.

The BJP was unable to stomach the BRS MLC’s hunger strike pressing for the Women Reservation’s Bill. To divert the people’s attention from the crucial aspect, the BJP was deliberately indulging in cheap politics and abusing BRS leaders personally, he said.

The NCW was urged to initiate stringent action against the BJP State president, who made derogatory comments against an elected woman public representative. The NCW was appealed to protect women’s self-respect and rights by taking action against Sanjay, he added.