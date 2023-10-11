Banned gutka worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Mumbai; one person held

By PTI Updated On - 09:28 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

Mumbai: Police have seized gutka, a banned product, worth nearly Rs 16 lakh from a tempo in Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted the tempo at Pramila Nagar in Dahisar area on Saturday, the official from MHB police station said on Tuesday.

The police seized the gutka and arrested a 31-year-old man, he said, adding the vehicle was impounded.

Efforts were on to trace three other associates of the accused, the official said.

The arrested accused already has multiple cases against him. In the present case, he has been booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, with intent to commit an offence) and provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, the police said.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012.