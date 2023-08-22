Basketball: Hyderabad’s Aryan Sharma selected for Indian U-16 team at SABA qualifiers

Aryan Sharma has been selected to represent India at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) qualifiers scheduled to be held at Colombo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad basketball player Aryan Sharma has been selected to represent India at the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) qualifiers scheduled to be held at Colombo, Sri Lanka starting August 27.

The top two teams from the championship will represent the South Asian zone at the under-16 FIBA Asia Cup to be held at Qatar to begin from September 17.

Aryan, a student of MEC (Commerce) at Delhi Public School, Hyderabad started playing basketball at Gamepoint in March 2022 under coaches B Srinivas and Sai before moving to Keystone Basketball Academy to train PS Santosh, coach of the India men team.

The hoopster represented Telangana at the Youth Nationals last year at Indore, Madhya Pradesh.