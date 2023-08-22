YMCA Secunderabad women crowned Basketball champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Jubliant champions YMCA Secunderabad womens team on Tuesday

Hyderabad: YMCA Secunderabad women lifted the Annual League Basketball Championship defeating hosts Neclace Pride in the final at YMCA Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The hosts had an easy outing as they thrashed Neclace Pride 48-24. Srihitha and Viha started well for YMCA playing in tandem to score through drive-in shots to take a commanding 13-6 lead at the end of first quarter. They continued the domination in the second too as Srihitha continued her scoring spree. At the half-way time, they took a commanding nine-point lead at 25-14.

After the change of ends, Ayesha of Neclace Pride scored two consecutive 3-pointers to help her team stage a comeback. But YMCA were quick to stop her from scoring any more 3-pointers and with Srihitha continuing her scoring spree YMCA led 42 – 24 at end of third quarter and went on to lift the trophy.

Srihitha ended up scoring 19 while Viha added a vital 13 for the winners.

Results: Final: YMCA Secunderabad 48 (Srihitha 19, Viha 13) bt Neclace Pride 24.