Bathukamma marked with pomp and fanfare in Gulf

Women from Telangana living in the Gulf region have come out in full force to celebrate all things feminine

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Chandrayan rocket replica in Bathukamma event in Qatar

Jeddah: Women from Telangana living in the Gulf region have come out in full force to celebrate all things feminine.

In the ongoing season of celebrations, the Telangana NRI community across the Gulf region is immersed in the grandeur of the Bathukamma festival. Also, a significant number of Andhra women NRIs join the celebration as part of Durga Navaratri celebrations.

The atmosphere is glittering with women dressed in traditional attires with beautifully decorated floral Bathukamma in all major cities from the Red Sea port-city of Jeddah to Muscat on the Arabian Sea coast.

Most Telangana NRI community activists are occupied with organizing Bathukamma with great enthusiasm on weekends here in Gulf barring Kuwait where any celebration is not allowed to express solidarity with Palestine.

In Qatar, Telangana Jagruthi celebrated Bathukamma with great enthusiasm and excitement. A replica of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was placed surrounding the Bathukamma flower pie.

“This is how we appreciate ISRO scientists in Bathukamma,” said Abbagoni Sridhar Goud of Telangana Jagruthi in Qatar.

Senior diplomat Sachin Dinkar Sankpal was chief guest of the event.

In Saudi Arabia, the celebrations were held with festival spirit in the outskirts of Dammam by SATA, a prime Telugu NRI association in Saudi Arabia. The event was coordinated by Sandhya Gouri Shanker and Teja of SATA Eastern Province.

In Jeddah, Telugu women celebrated Bathukamma festival which was organized by JTM (Jeddah Telugu Mitrulu) on Friday.

The festival is marked with great spirit in Dubai, in a series of Bathukamma events, GTWCA, oldest Telangana expat organization in Dubai celebrated the event on Saturday.

Muscat, Abu Dhabhi and Bahrain also witnessed similar events held by various community organisations on weekends.