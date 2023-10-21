Velama Association of Australia organises Bathukamma, Dasara Celebrations in Sydney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: Velama Association of Australia (VAA) organized 6th Bathukamma and Dasara Celebrations 2023 in Sydney, in which the members from the community participated enthusiastically.

The association came into being in 2018 and since then Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations are being organized regularly in Australia.

The community is not only getting together to celebrate the festivals but supporting underprivileged community members back in India. It is also supporting needy students who were in dire need of support because of some unfortunate family circumstances, the VAA said in a press release.

The association thanked people who participated in the celebrations and made a huge success. Members contributed in all aspects to success the event include Narsinga Rao Jeggannagai, Rajesh Arshanapalli, Srinivas Rao Takkallapally, Srikanth Polasani, Ranga Rao Rangineni, Harikrishna Ailneni, Malhar Rao Saineni, Vinay Thandra, Ramana Rao Anugu, Kishan Rao Chepyala, Madhu Mohan Rao, Srilatha, Sushmitha, Vanaja, Lavanya, Swapna, Kavitha, Namratha, Rajitha, Harshini, and Sucharitha.

