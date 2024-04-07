BB Patil an opportunistic politician, says Gali Anil Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 05:29 PM

BRS candidate Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar is addressing party cadre at Bhiknoor in Kamareddy district on Sunday.

Kamareddy: BRS Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar called upon the party cadre to teach a lesson to BB Patil, who quit BRS to contest as the BJP candidate from Zaheerabad.

Addressing the party cadre in Bhiknoor and Rajampet mandals of the Kamareddy assembly segment on Sunday, Anil Kumar said the BRS had sent Patil to the Lok Sabha twice. Terming Patil an opportunistic politician for quitting the BRS, he said the voters of Zaheerabad would certainly show him his place in the election. Kumar said the prices of gas, petrol and other essentials had skyrocketed during the rule of the BJP government in centre. The BRS candidate along with former Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan participated in the interaction with the party cadre in these two mandals.

Govardhan said Patil and Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar, who won from Zaheerabad in 2009, had done nothing for the constituency. Anil Kumar would stay available for the people round the year besides becoming a voice for the people here in Lok Sabha.