BCCI shares video of Indian team practice session at Uppal stadium

Players from both teams have already arrived in Hyderabad and commenced their rigorous preparations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: India is gearing up for a face-off against England in the upcoming Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, scheduled for January 25.

Ahead of the exciting match on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shared a video on its official platform, providing a detailed timeline of the Indian players’ training routine.

At 9:32 am, the players arrived at the stadium from their hotel, and by 9:51 am, they stepped onto the cricket pitch. Engaging in drills occupied their time until 10:15 am, following which they transitioned to the nets at 11:00 am.

The intensive session persisted until 12:47 pm, marking the conclusion of their practice for the day.

Watch the video here: