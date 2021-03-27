BDL launches ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’

The celebrations started with a Freedom March at RSI, Secunderabad wherein war veterans and serving officers from the Armed Forces along with senior executives of BDL participated.

Hyderabad: To commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Friday launched ‘Azadi ka Amrut’ Mahotsav. The week-long celebrations will be held at all units of the company till April 1.

The celebrations started with a Freedom March at RSI, Secunderabad wherein war veterans and serving officers from the Armed Forces along with senior executives of BDL participated. The serving officers included Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

Speaking on the occasion, BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) said the Mahotsav would give an opportunity to cherish the special moments of India’s freedom struggle and at the same time, to recall the innumerable sacrifices made by the great sons of the motherland. “We are proud that at one hand, India has supplied vaccine shots to the world for fighting the coronavirus and on the other hand, the country is offering missiles and torpedoes for export to foreign countries,” he said.

During the weeklong celebrations, BDL has planned to organize webinars on indigenization for vendors, awareness programmes on industrial safety and hazardous processes, special drives for vendor registration for MSME and SC/ST Entrepreneurs, to mention a few.