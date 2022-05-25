Beach Volleyball Court inaugurated at Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: A Beach Volleyball Court was inaugurated at Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad by the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain.

A first-of-its-kind facility made available for players at Indian Railways, playing beach volleyball will be fitness training for sportspersons of all disciplines, a SCR press release said.

The court has been added with an estimated cost of Rs 4 lakh with the court dimensions being 92 feet X 52.5 feet X 0.8 inches and a provision for floodlights.

Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad is known to have best-in-class sports facilities where grounds for different sports are available in one place.

Indian Railways Beach Volleyball team first participated in Beach Volleyball Nationals in 2012 and won a bronze medal. The following year they secured another bronze medal and won a gold medal in 2017.