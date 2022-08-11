Beautician cheated and raped in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A beautician approached the Jeedimetla police on Thursday alleging she was cheated and raped by a man who promised to help her set up a beauty parlour.

The 28-year-old woman from Shadnagar had moved to the city and was staying in Gajularamaram and working at a beauty parlour there.

According to the police, she became friends with Sanjeev Reddy (30), about two years ago. They got close and he promised to help her set up her own beauty parlour. She accepted his favour and they met on several occasions. However, he sexually exploited with his promise to set up the parlour, she said in the complaint, adding that on her birthday on Wednesday, Reddy allegedly went to her house and again raped her. He also abused and threatened her.

Based on her complaint, the Jeedimetla police booked a case of rape, criminal intimidation, cheating and other offences against Reddy, who was taken into custody.