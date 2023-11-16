Bellampalli BRS candidate Durgam Chinnaiah hospitalised

Chinnaiah was forced to suspend his canvassing when he had difficulty in breathing and developed chest pain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

BRS nominee Chinnaiah canvassing at Chakepalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: BRS nominee from Bellampalli segment Durgam Chinnaiah was hospitalised after complaining of chest pain while he was campaigning at Chakepalli village in Bellampalli mandal on Thursday.

Chinnaiah was forced to suspend his canvassing when he had difficulty in breathing and developed chest pain. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mancherial town. He underwent various medical investigations. His medical condition was learnt to be stable.