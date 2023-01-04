Toll collection on incomplete highway: MLA Durgam Chinnaiah slaps toll plaza staffer

In a CCTV video clip circulated after the incident, Chinnaiah was seen slapping a staffer. It is learnt that he attacked the staffer for asking him to pay toll even when the work on the national highway was not yet completed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:48 AM, Wed - 4 January 23

Mancherial: Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah drew flak for reportedly assaulting staffers of a toll plaza on National Highway 363 at Mandamarri on Tuesday night.

In a CCTV video clip circulated after the incident, Chinnaiah was seen slapping a staffer. It is learnt that he attacked the staffer for asking him to pay toll even when the work on the national highway was not yet completed. However, no complaint was lodged against the legislator, Mandamarri Inspector S Pramod Rao said.

Meanwhile, the video clip went viral on social media platforms. Many criticized the National Highway Authorities of India for failing to prevent collection of the fee at the toll plaza before 100 percent of completion of the works.

On December 30, members of Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a dharna protesting against collection of toll fees from motorists at a plaza in Mandamarri on the under-construction national highway 363. The NHAI notified commencement of the collection of fees from December 30.