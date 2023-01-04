MLA Durgam Chinnaiah denies charges of assault

Mancherial: Bellamapalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah on Wednesday denied the allegations that he assaulted staffers of a toll plaza on National Highway 363 in Mandamarri on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Chinnaiah clarified that he had not assaulted the staffers of the plaza. He said people were unhappy over collection of the fees before completing the works of Mancherial-Chandrapur national highway. He regretted that patients were forced to wait during medical emergencies. He found fault with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for levying tax on motorists without completing the works.

MlA further said that works of a road over bridge located around 200 metres from the plaza were yet to be completed.