Bellampalli municipal chairperson joins the Congress

Jakkula Shwetha was welcomed into the party by Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:13 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Mancherial: Bellampalli municipal chairperson Jakkula Shwetha quit the BRS and joined the Congress in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Shwetha was welcomed into the party by Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod. It is learnt that Shwetha shifted loyalty to the Congress sensing trouble to her post. A section of councilors who joined the Congress recently were reportedly planning to move a no-confidence against her soon.

Shwetha, an MSc graduate, was elected a councillor from ward 11 in Bellampalli town after contesting on a BRS ticket and was chosen as chairperson of the municipality in 2019.