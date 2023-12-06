Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 6 December 23
Chintamadaka villagers meet BRS leader KCR, express support
Hyderabad: Villagers from Chintamadaka met BRS leader KCR on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 540 farmers arrived in nine buses at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel.

Upon seeing KCR, they became emotionally charged and cheered enthusiastically, raising slogans.

The villagers from Chintamadaka chanted ‘Long live KCR.’ Several BRS leaders, along with Harish Rao, were present at the event.

