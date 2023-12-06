Chintamadaka villagers meet BRS leader KCR, express support

Around 540 farmers arrived in nine buses at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: Villagers from Chintamadaka met BRS leader KCR on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon seeing KCR, they became emotionally charged and cheered enthusiastically, raising slogans.

The villagers from Chintamadaka chanted ‘Long live KCR.’ Several BRS leaders, along with Harish Rao, were present at the event.

People meet KCR garu in his constituency today… pic.twitter.com/VgiP3ad8O3 — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) December 6, 2023