SCCL trade union polls: Young leadership to be tasked with decisive role

She said jobs were given to the youth in a big way in the company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is also the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, said on Wednesday that young leadership would promoted in a big way in the trade union.

She had a meeting with TBGKS President B Venkatarao, General Secretary M Raji Reddy and Working President K Mallaiah to discuss the strategies to be worked out for the recognised trade union polls due in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited on December 27.

Also Read TBGKS will improve its tally in the SCCL

She said jobs were given to the youth in a big way in the company. Young leadership would now be tasked with greater responsibilities. She recalled that compassionate appointments, which were stopped in 1998 in the SCCL, were revived by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2018.

Women were also considered for compassionate appointments. The BRS regime in the State witnessed a big turnaround in the SCCL. The TBGKS would continue to fight for a fair deal for SCCL employees and workers. She said Chandrashekhar Rao had given employment to the youth in a big way by filling 20,000 dependent jobs.

The company was sharing over 10 percent of its profit with the coal workers till 1999-2000. This was extended up to 32 percent by him, while the retirement age of the employees was increased from 60 to 61 years. Chandrashekhar Rao had also considered payment of salary to those who took part in the Sakala Janula Samme. (EOM)