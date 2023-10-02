Bengal cattle scam: Luxurious Trinamool office in Bolpur comes under ED scanner

Kolkata: A luxurious Trinamool Congress party office in Bolpur, Birbhum district, has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to its probe in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

The ED is trying to figure the sources of funds to the office building which is fitted with costly marble floors, false ceilings and high-end CCTV cameras. According to sources, the probe agency has summoned four persons, including councilor of Bolpur Municipality Sibnath Roy, to its headquarters in New Delhi this week for questioning.

The four summoned are known to be close confidants of Trinamool’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case.

His daughter Sukanya Mondal is also behind bars in Tihar. Roy confirmed to have received the ED notice but has sought time to reach the national capital.

“I am not making any attempt to evade the notice from ED and I am really to fully cooperate in the process of investigation. Only thing is that I need some more time to appear in the matter at the national capital,” he said.

Sources said that the reason for calling these four persons to New Delhi is because all the files relating to the case has been shifted to the New Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court from a CBI court in Asansol.