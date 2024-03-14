CM Revanth orders for allocation of Night Bazaar stalls at Shilparamam to SHGs

He wanted the stalls to be decked up on the lines of Rythu Bazaar where women from SHGs can sell their products.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 10:21 PM

Hyderabad: To enhance marketing facilities for the products of Self Help Groups (SHGs) operated by women, the State government decided to utilise around 119 stalls at the Night Bazaar near Shilparamam in Hyderabad. Majority of these stalls constructed to run night bazaar, have been lying idle since 2017.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who inspected the stalls next to Shilparamam on Thursday, instructed the officials to make arrangements to allot the stalls to only women from SHGs, under the Mahila Shakti scheme.

He reitearted that the State government is committed to empower one crore women members of SHGs and make them crorepatis.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister asked the officials to visit Manipur and study the market exclusively allocated to women entrepreneurs. He directed them to prepare proposals for the project and issue relevant orders at the earliest, in coordination with all the departments concerned.