Bengaluru man held for harassing Hyderabad woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police arrested a man from Bengaluru on charges of harassing a Hyderabad-based woman on several social media platforms on Saturday.

The arrested person is Gudise Don (37), a private employee from Bengaluru and a native of Rajannna-Sircilla district.

According to the police, the suspect created fake Facebook and Instagram profiles of the complainant from Jawaharnagar and sent friend requests to her friends and relatives. He further posted her morphed pictures and harassed her.

On knowing the same, she filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, who booked a case and nabbed him from Bengaluru and brought him to Hyderabad and produced before the court.

