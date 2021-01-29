Beware before you scan QR code!

Many losing money after scanning QR codes sent by fraudsters

Hyderabad: Technology makes life easy. Not just for the common man, but for criminals too. So easy that duping a person of a few thousand rupees has become as simple as getting that person scan a QR code on his or her smartphone.

QR codes, ever since most smartphones have enabled scanners, have become an increasingly popular modus operandi for cyber fraudsters to cheat people. With Covid-19 pandemic forcing many people to shift their purchases online, cyber crooks are now donning the garb of sellers and buyers on e-commerce websites to target the gullible.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime police, of late have been receiving many such complaints from people wherein they are losing money after scanning QR codes sent by fraudsters on the pretext of sending them money.

According to the police, preliminary investigation into such cases have indicated that cyber fraudsters hailing from Rajasthan are posting fake ads on websites on the pretext of selling or purchasing used products and cheating customers.

“Most of the QR code frauds are happening in cases of purchasing goods, that is, whenever the customer posts an advertisement to sell products on such e-commerce sites. The fraudster contacts them over chat and after exchanging contact numbers, the fraudster starts chatting over WhatsApp and makes the victim believe they are ready to purchase the goods,” police said.

Without even negotiating the price, they will ask the victim to scan the QR code sent by them so that they will receive the money directly into their bank accounts.

“Believing them, the victims scan QR codes sent by the fraudsters presuming that they will receive the money in their account but they end up losing money,” officials said, adding that fraudsters were tricking victims into sharing their account details, including PIN so that they could steal money using QR codes. With online shopping and selling on the rise, this was the time to be extra careful, police officials say.

Take note

• You don’t have to enter PIN while receiving cash through QR Code scanning

• PIN has to be entered while you are paying from your account

• Do not fall prey reading the remarks column of the QR code screen

• Fraudsters mention remarks as ‘paying X amount’ to trick victims

•Do not believe in all the ads posted on e-commerce platforms

•Inspect the goods in person before buying

•Most fraudsters post advertisements with pictures of defence personnel

