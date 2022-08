Beware of fake RPF job notification viral on social media: SCR

Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: A fictitious message was being circulated in media regarding recruitment for 9000 posts for Constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF). A statement issued by the South Central Railway (SCR) cautioned that no such notification has been issued by RPF or Ministry of Railways on their official websites or through any print or electronic media.