Beware of touts this festive season, says SCR

Published Date - 11:33 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

(Representational image). SCR in a special drive has apprehended ticket touts and unauthorised agents.

Hyderabad: The festive season not only will witness huge crowds at railway stations and even in trains, but also many ticket touts waiting for an opportunity to make a quick buck. The South Central Railway (SCR) officials have warned passengers to be alert, not to fall into their trap and avoid purchasing tickets from such unscrupulous individuals or travelling ticketless in trains.

Even when in doubt, do not buy your ticket from a tout, they said. “A special drive to catch the touts and regulate ticketless travel is being undertaken regularly to keep a check on such illegal activity and save passengers,” said a senior SCR official.

The SCR in an intensified special drive against touts and unauthorised agents at all reservation offices and travel agencies in major stations had apprehended many ticket touts and seized live tickets, used tickets worth several thousands of rupees.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been conducting that the drives are intended to save the passengers from black-marketing of tickets and also controlling the loss of revenue to the Indian Railways as the touts are carrying business without any valid licence. This would have an adverse impact on the exchequer, if not put an end. Passengers have also been requested to purchase tickets from reservation counters and authorised travel agents only.

If any person notices the selling of tickets by unauthorised persons, it may be reported to railway authorities. A top railway official warned passengers against accepting any eatables or drinks from strangers as there were high possibilities of them being drugged and ended up being robbed. Such incidents were often reported from passengers. He also warned them against pulling chains to stop trains unnecessarily as it is a punishable offence.