Bhadradri brahmotsavam to be held from April 13 in Kothagudem

The Brahmotsavam celebrations which begin with the festivities of Telugu New Year day, Ugadi on April 13 will conclude on April 27 with a performance of rituals like Purnahuti, Sripushpayagam and others.

Kothagudem: Sri Rama Navami and Brahmotsavam celebrations at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district are scheduled to begin on April 13.

The temple’s Vaidika Committee consisting of ‘Sthanacharyulu’ K E Sthalasai, the temple main priest P Sitaramanujacharyulu and others submitted the festival celebration schedule to the government.

Sri Rama Navami, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita will take place on April 21 followed by Lord Rama’s ‘Maha Pattabhishekam’ on April 22. Vasantotsavam will take place on April 26, informed the temple Executive Officer B Balaji.

It is not clear whether celebrations will be open for the public to participate or will be a closed-door affair in view of the covid-19 pandemic. It may be recalled that last year’s celestial wedding of Lord Rama was celebrated without the participation of devotees due to the pandemic.

