Bhadradri temple earns Rs 1.04 crore from hundi collection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Bhadradri temple in Kothagudem district earned Rs 1.04 crore from hundi collections on Thursday. The counting of hundis took place on Thursday at the temple amid tight security.

Kothagudem: The Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district has earned Rs 1.04 crore from the temple’s hundi collections.

The counting of hundis took place on Thursday at the temple amid tight security. 50 grams of gold, 2.20 kg silver ornaments were among the hundi collections, besides 1084 US dollars, 10 Australian dollars, six Qatar riyals, ¼ Kuwait dinar and five Nepali rupees.

In the last hundi counting that took place on September 15m the temple earned Rs 86 lakh.