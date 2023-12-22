Bhadradri Teppotsavam celebrated in a colourful manner

As part of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Bhadradri Teppotsavam celebrated in a colourful manner in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Kothagudem: Teppotsavam was celebrated in a colourful manner at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday as part of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam.

Thousands of devotees gathered on the banks of river Godavari as idols of the temple presiding deity lord Rama with goddess Sita and Lakshmana were taken out on a beautifully decorated ‘Hamsavahanam’ in the river. The temple priests performed special pooja rituals and colourful fireworks were burst.

Also Read I.N.D.I.A alliance parties protest against suspension of 146 MPs from parliament

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, ITDA PO Prateek Jain and Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj attended the celebrations. Uttara Dwara Darshanam would take place at the temple on Saturday during early hours.