‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ success celebrations to be held in Hyderabad on Thursday

To commemorate the film's success with fans, the production team has announced a celebration event on November 9 in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari‘ is enjoying a successful run at the box office. The movie has garnered positive reviews, particularly for the stellar performances by Balakrishna, Kajol, and Sreeleela.

According to the organizers, the event will take place at JRC Conventions starting from 5 PM onwards.

Shine Screens, the production company, shared this celebration date on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#BhagavanthKesari is arriving to celebrate the success with you all in a grand way ❤️‍🔥 BOXOFFICE KA SHER CELEBRATIONS, Tomorrow from 5PM onwards at JRC Conventions, Hyderabad💥 Stay Tuned!

