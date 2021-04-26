Bhagwat launches four cabs to be used during night curfew in Rachakonda

Bhagwat said the service could be availed by senior citizens, pregnant women and women in need of emergency medical help by calling Rachakonda Control Room number 9490617234.

Hyderabad: Four cabs in LB Nagar zone and Bhongir zone of the Rachakonda Commissionerate were launched by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat here on Monday.

These cabs were made available by Vanasthalipuram Srinivasa Tours and Travel Agency and can be used during night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Choutuppal and Ibrahimpatnam areas. Bhagwat said the service could be availed by senior citizens, pregnant women and women in need of emergency medical help by calling Rachakonda Control Room number 9490617234.

The service, however, was not for Covid-19 victims, Bhagwat said, adding that the Alyte free cab service was operating in the Malkajigiri zone on behalf of Mahindra and the service was free of cost. Vehicles were also being provided free of cost to relatives of those who died of Covid-19 as a Last Ride Service by Feed the Needy organisation. Both these facilities could be availed by calling the Rachakonda control room.

Bhagwat said 1,339 police personnel of the Rachakonda Police were affected with Covid-19, with more than 300 of them in the second wave. Staff affected by the virus were being given medical kits, dry fruits and Rs 5,000 in their account till they recover. Video consultations with doctors were also being arranged, he added.

