Bharat Bandh: Cyberabad Police issues traffic advisory

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ proposed by various farmers’ unions and political parties on Tuesday, numerous protest programmes might be held at various places including on roads and junctions in and around the city affecting regular movement of traffic on roads.

In this background, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory to avoid inconvenience to citizens. Accordingly, those traveling to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been requested to utilize the Outer Ring Road to reach the airport in advance and to plan their travel accordingly. The traffic police said there would be free passage for emergency services and ambulances on all roads across Cyberabad.

Officials advised citizens to contact the Cyberabad Police Control Room: 040-2785 3413, 040-2300 2424, 9490617100 and 8500411111, if there is any difficulty or obstruction under the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

