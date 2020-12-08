Bharat Bandh successful in old city of Hyderabad

Different pro-farmer groups and political parties had given a Bharat Bandh call in protest against union government’s new agriculture laws.

Hyderabad: Traders across the older parts of the city closed down their establishments on Tuesday expressing their support for the farmers’ agitation.

Shops and commercial establishments in Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Koti, Malakpet, Afzalgunj, Feelkhana, Abid Road, Nampally and Khairatabad remained closed for most part of the day.

In the morning. TRS party workers took out a rally in Begum Bazaar expressing their solidarity with the farmers. Elaborate arrangements were made by the police to prevent any untoward incident during the rally.

The bandh call was also successful in Ibrahimpatnam, BN Reddy Nagar, Champapet, Meerpet and Balapur on the city outskirts. Protest rallies were taken out by the TRS party workers and other groups in these areas. At Malakpet, Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, along with party workers took out a rally.

In Old City the shops opened up late in the afternoon. There were no signs of visitors at Charminar monument or the markets as the public transport was shut down in the city in view of the bandh. Demonstrations at Charminar were also against the union government and it’s anti-farmer policies.

