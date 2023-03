Bharat Jodo Cricket tourney: Aryan, Prem shine in Hyderabad’s victory

Hyderabad crush Vidarbha by 134 runs in the All India Bharat Jodo League Cricket Championship held in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Aryan Ran

Hyderabad: P Aryan Raj scored a century (106) while Prem Manohar scalped five wickets for eight runs as Hyderabad crushed Vidarbha by 134 runs in the All India Bharat Jodo League Cricket Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday. Aryan was adjudged Man of the Match.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 189/2 in 20over (P Aryan Raj 106, Shrunoth 31) bt Vidarbha 55 in 15.3 overs (Prem Manohar 5/8, Ritwik 3/9); Bihar 80 in 14.2 (Nawed Mallick 38; Harsha Vardhan 3/12, Nithin sai 3/11, Rohit 2/0) lost to CFI 85/1 in 8.2 overs (Venkat Karthik 45); Tamil Nadu 120/4 in 18 overs (Hariharan 48) bt Andhra Pradesh 82 in 16.5 overs (Mahi 34; Silamb 3/14, Samval Raj 3/20); Rajasthan 117/7 in 20 overs (Kunal Daswani 47; Sundesh 3/21) lost to Telangana 118/6 (Syed Askari 35; Darsh mohanlal 2/18).

