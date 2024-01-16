Bhatti releases STF 2024 year calendar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 08:10 PM

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka released the 2024 year calendar brought out by STF.

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that steps would be taken to bring back the former glory to the government schools in Telangana and provide quality education to the students.

The Dy. CM released the School Teachers Federation (STF) Telangana 2024 year calendar. The STF state general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu, its state president U Pochaiah, teachers and employees felicitated him.

The STF leaders said they hope that the Congress government would work to strengthen education and take initiative in solving the problems of the employees. The STF would fully cooperate with the government’s measures for the development of Telangana state.

They wasted the abolition of CPS, to solve the problems of those affected by GO 317, to release pending bills, pending Das and review with the unscientific higher FNL educational programmes being implemented in the schools.

The STF leaders wanted to increase the cooking costs, to provide eggs in mid-day meals at the market price and to write a letter to the Centre in that connection and to pay the wages of the cooks in the first week of every month.