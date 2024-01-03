Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka commends TSRTC for successfully implementing ‘Maha Lakshmi’ scheme

RTC officials explained that an average of 27 lakh women were traveling under the Maha Lakshmi scheme and zero tickets worth around Rs 10 crore were being issued every day

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka commended the TSRTC for successfully implementing the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free bus facility scheme.

During a review meeting with the RTC officials along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Wednesday, he said, “it is great that nearly 6.50 crore women have traveled in buses under this scheme so far. More steps should be taken to implement this scheme without hindrance.”

Senior officials from the corporation explained the financial aspects of implementation of Maha Lakshmi free bus facility for women, government financial assistance, etc., through a power point presentation, to the Ministers.

The Deputy Chief Minister who assured full support and cooperation to TSRTC on behalf of the finance department, said orders have been given to provide the necessary funds to the organisation as per the management cost. The officials were advised to focus on alternative sources of income and increase the management capacity.

Ponnam Prabhakar said the RTC was a public organisation and the government would take the responsibility to protect and strengthen it.

Chief Secretary Finance Department Ramakrishna Rao, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar and other officials were present.