CM Revanth Reddy assures support for Indian Navy radar station in Parigi

Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, pledged full support for the Indian Navy's Low Frequency Radar Station (LFRS) being built in the Damagundam forest area within the Parigi constituency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 09:58 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday assured complete support to the Indian Navy in establishment of its Low Frequency Radar Station (LFRS) coming up in Damagundam forest area in Parigi constituency. He was informed that the FRS was being developed without harming the forest area as well as the Damagundam temple.

During a meeting at the State Secretariat, Navy Commander Karthik Shankar and Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy explained about the Low Frequency Radar Station project to the Chief Minister.

The Navy Commander explained that the establishment of the radar station would involve the construction of navy facilities, leading to development in the Parigi region and the creation of job opportunities.

In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged MLA Rammohan Reddy to coordinate with the Navy officials and extend necessary support for initiating the project works. Colonel Himawanth Reddy and several Navy personnel were also present during the meeting.