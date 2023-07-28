Bhupalpally: Collector initiates urgent relief works, four missing in Moranchapalle

To address the immediate needs of the flood victims, measures were taken to provide essential commodities in the form of packets and distribute clothes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Bhupalpally: In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit Bhupalpally district, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra conducted a thorough inspection of the relief centres set up to aid the flood victims of Moranchapalle and other villages on Friday.

The Collector, who said four persons were reported missing with NDRF teams engaged in search and rescue operations, stressed on prompt provision of basic facilities to those staying in the relief centres.

During his visit to the Karakanapally Government School and CSI School, where relief centres are located, Mishra issued instructions to the officials in charge to this effect. He also stressed the need to prepare a comprehensive report on flood damage assessment to address the needs of the victims effectively. Of particular concern were the damaged roads, which were hindering the transportation and rescue efforts.

The Collector also ordered the officials to initiate temporary repairs on a war footing to ensure smooth traffic flow at Moranchapalle as this village had been severely impacted by the torrential floods.

He said that Chityala and Regonda Mandal had received heavy rainfall measuring over 60 cm within 24 hours leading to significant damage along the Warangal- Bhupalpally national highway at multiple locations.

Furthermore, the District Collector said that they had shifted people from the villages of Malhar Rao, Palimela, Mahamutharam and Kataram Mandals, which are allocated along the bank of the Godavari River, to the relief centre to avoid further casualties.

Despite these efforts, four individuals were reported missing in Moranchapalle, leading to the deployment of NDRF teams for search and rescue operations.

Collector Bhavesh Mishra assured that a team of officials would be revisiting the affected village to evaluate the situation and implement necessary measures by evening. MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, officials, and other relevant public representatives also visited these centres.