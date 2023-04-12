Bhupalpally: Free medical camp held in Maoist affected Maha Mutharam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Medical camp held by police at Singaram village of Maha Mutharam mandal in Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally: The police conducted a free medical camp for the benefit of tribals living in the forest areas of Maha (Adavi) Mutharam mandal in the Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.

Nearly 300 people attended the medical camp held at Singaram village. Speaking on the occasion, SP J Surender Reddy said they were conducting several service programmes for the benefit of the poor. Referring to the Maoist issue, he urged people not to extend any support to members of the outlawed outfit.

As for the medical camp, people suffering from serious ailments would be referred to hospitals. “We will also submit a report to the government on the problems being faced by the Gutti Koyas and others living in the forest areas,” the SP said. The police have also handed over sports equipment to youngsters from these villages. Mosquito nets were also provided to some people.

OSD Ashok Kumar, Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy, CI Ranjith Rao, SIs Naresh, Sudhakar, Srinivas and medical staff were present at the camp.